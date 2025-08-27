Ammonia-ready Grande Shanghai joins Grimaldi’s PCTC fleet

Back to overview
Vessels
August 27, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Italy’s shipping player Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the newbuild next-generation ammonia-ready pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI) Jiangsu, Grande Shanghai.

Courtesy of Grimaldi Group

Delivered on August 27, Grande Shanghai is Grimaldi’s first of ten PCTCs commissioned from CMHI Jiangsu. The first five units will have a 9,000 CEU capacity, while the following five will boast a higher capacity of up to 9,800 CEU.

The newbuild was designed by Grimaldi Group in collaboration with naval design and architecture firm Knud E. Hansen. The vessel is 220 meters long and 38 meters wide, with a gross tonnage of 91,611 tons, and a cruising speed of 18 knots. Across its 14 decks, the vessel can transport both electric vehicles and those powered by fossil fuels.

Grande Shanghai has also received the Ammonia Ready notation from the Italian naval register
RINA, certifying that it can be converted to use ammonia as a zero-carbon alternative fuel. The ship has also earned the Green Plus, Green Star 3, Comfort Vibration, and Comfort Noise Port class notations.

In addition, it is equipped with lithium batteries with a total capacity of 5 MWh and can connect to shore power during port stays (cold ironing) at terminals equipped with the necessary infrastructure.
Other energy optimization technologies include 2,500 square meters of solar panels, silicon-based hull coatings, smart ventilation, and air conditioning controls.

The electronically controlled engine features an exhaust gas cleaning system to reduce sulphur oxide (SOx) and particulate matter (PM) emissions, and selective catalytic reduction to limit nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions below TIER III levels.

Additional innovations further minimizing her environmental impact include an air lubrication
system, optimized hull design, and an innovative gate rudder installed for the first time on a PCTC vessel. This rudder, featuring two foil blades positioned on either side of the propeller, improves propulsion efficiency and manoeuvrability, Grimaldi claims.

Grande Shanghai will make its maiden voyage on the East Asia – East Africa service, launched by the Grimaldi Group last June.

“The Grimaldi Group confirms its active and strong commitment to the ecological transition of shipping. Two and a half years ago, when we signed the order for these ten extraordinary new units, we decisively chose to invest in a carbon-free future by focusing on alternative fuels such as ammonia,” said Managing Director Emanuele Grimaldi.

“An investment we continue to strongly support, as we believe that to maintain leadership in our sector, it is necessary to offer the best sea transport services with the lowest possible environmental impact. With cutting-edge ships like the Grande Shanghai, we will continue to support the global automotive industry with quality, efficiency, and sustainability.”

The other 15 PCTC ammonia-ready units are currently under construction for the Naples-based shipping group, with deliveries scheduled between 2025 and 2027. The vessels will be deployed on routes serving the Asian market.

