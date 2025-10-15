Back to overview
GTT and partners to develop next-gen onboard energy solution

October 15, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

French technological containment specialist GTT has launched a joint project with compatriot cruise line operator PONANT and American solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) producer Bloom Energy to develop an integrated energy system combining SOFC powered by LNG with a marine carbon capture system.

Image credit: PONANT - STIRLING DESIGN INTERNATIONAL

The joint innovation project aims to develop an integrated energy system that will meet vessels’ energy needs related to onboard consumption, contributing to the advancement of decarbonization in maritime transport.

The partners intend to install this system on board PONANT’s future Swap2Zero cruise vessel by 2030, which will be propelled by a wind-assisted system and fuel cells.

As part of the project, GTT will design and develop a marine carbon capture system compatible with Bloom Energy’s SOFC technology. The integrated solution will supply auxiliary electricity for the vessel, covering hotel load such as lighting, hot water, and onboard services, while also capturing CO2 from the exhaust gases.

By combining emission reduction and the reuse of low-temperature energy from the ship’s cryogenic installations, the partners expect to further enhance the overall efficiency of the SOFC system through optimized thermal management.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, commented: “Combining GTT’s technology and expertise with our partners’ is how we will design the ships of the future and accelerate the decarbonisation of maritime transport. This project reflects our shared ambition to deliver high-performance and innovative solutions that support the sector. We are proud to contribute to this ambitious and forward-looking initiative.”

Mathieu Petiteau, Newbuilding and R&D Director of PONANT EXPLORATIONS GROUP, added: “This partnership is a key milestone in developing innovative and efficient ways to capture CO2 and embodies our commitment to finding new solutions to decarbonising the maritime industry. It also marks another step forward for our Swap2Zero vessel project, co-funded by the European Union Innovation Fund and France 2030. It represents an important step towards delivering the next generation of low-emission vessels.”

