GTT bags another Samsung Heavy order for new LNG carrier

January 5, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has placed another order with French containment specialist GTT for the tank design of a new LNG carrier.

Illustration only; Courtesy of Business Wire

GTT received the order at the end of December 2021. As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the new LNG carrier Samsung Heavy Industries is constructing.

The vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

The LNGC tanks will specifically feature the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Samsung Heavy will deliver the vessel in the last quarter of 2024.