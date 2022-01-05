Back to overview
Home Clean fuel GTT bags another Samsung Heavy order for new LNG carrier

GTT bags another Samsung Heavy order for new LNG carrier

January 5, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has placed another order with French containment specialist GTT for the tank design of a new LNG carrier.

GTT bags another Samsung Heavy order for new LNG carrier
Illustration only; Courtesy of Business Wire

GTT received the order at the end of December 2021. As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the new LNG carrier Samsung Heavy Industries is constructing.

The vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

The LNGC tanks will specifically feature the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Related Article

Samsung Heavy will deliver the vessel in the last quarter of 2024.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Marine Energy Alliance (MEA)

    The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported…

  • Partner

    ZF Friedrichshafen AG

  • Partner

    AncoferWaldram Steelplates BV