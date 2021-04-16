GTT evolves NO96 containment system

April 16, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

French cryogenic containment specialist GTT has unveiled an evolution of its NO96 cargo containment system.

Courtesy of GTT

The company said it has developed the NO96 Super+ CCS, and has already received approval in principle (AiP) from the classification society Bureau Veritas.

The new NO96 Super+ technology integrates insulating Reinforced Polyurethane Foam (R-PUF) panels instead of plywood boxes, used for both the primary and secondary insulation spaces, to reduce the heat ingress inside the tank. Glass Wool flat joints are also inserted between adjacent foam panels to optimize the behavior of the system and ensure it the best thermal performance.

NO96 Super+ maintains the main features of the NO96 technology that have been key factors in its success, in particular the principle of double Invar metallic membranes and the mechanical anchors fixing the insulating panels to the inner hull.

With this innovation, GTT reduces once again the evaporation of the cargo during operations, NO96 Super+ offering a guaranteed Boil Off Rate (BOR) of 0,08 per cent V/d for the current standard size design of LNG carrier of 174.000 cubic meters.

GTT noted that further reductions down to 0,08 per cent V/d are possible for larger capacities such as 200.000 cubic meters thanks to scale effects.

The first mock-up using the NO96 Super+ technology was erected in February 2021 and validated the satisfactory assembly of the CCS. Final class approval should be obtained by mid-2021.