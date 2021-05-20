Hafnia, Diginex team up on maritime-focused ESG reporting tool

May 20, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Diginex Solutions, a sustainability-focused impact technology company, has partnered with tanker owner and operator Hafnia to create a new environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting tool for the shipping industry.

Image Courtesy: Hafnia

As informed, the duo will start the collaboration by conducting a joint study of key disclosures relevant to the maritime industry, selecting from best-practice frameworks, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures (TCFD), and indicators that are specific to maritime trade.

The study’s objective is to create an ESG reporting framework tailored to the nuances of the shipping industry, helping organisations easily benchmark and measure their performance against peers.

Using DiginexESG, the first-ever blockchain-enabled ESG reporting tool, Hafnia hopes to automate and improve its ESG data management and reporting. DiginexESG provides an all-in-one platform for organisations to record, report, and verify their data with ease and security.

“Organisations are under increasing pressure to provide investors more ESG-related details. For the maritime industry, this process often takes a considerable amount of time, huge consultancy fees, and extensive resources, making ESG documentation incredibly expensive,” Mark Blick, CEO at Diginex Solutions, said.

“Our plans to launch a maritime focused version of the platform will further remove the burden of manual reporting while providing a cost-effective solution for industry players.”

“As ESG reporting is becoming more common among listed companies, it is also becoming increasingly difficult to stay on top of all the changing regulatory frameworks. Moreover, the challenge of collecting and reporting data manually loom large,” Shanker Pillai, Head of Innovation & Change at Hafnia, commented.

By partnering with Diginex Solutions it will be easier to track and measure our progress on our sustainability commitments.”