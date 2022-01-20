Hafnia mulls acquisition of 12 Scorpio tankers

January 20, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based tanker owner and operator Hafnia is in advanced negotiations with Monaco-based counterpart Scorpio Tankers regarding the acquisition of 12 long-range 1 (LR1) tankers.

Photo: Hafnia

Hafnia said it confirmed the information in response to market rumors and will provide further details in due time.

As one of the world’s largest oil product tanker owners and operators, the company provides transportation of oil and oil products to national and international oil companies, chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

It commercially operates a fleet of 198 vessels. Among them, 108 are owned or chartered-in, including 10 owned LR2s, 34 owned and chartered-in LR1s, 52 owned and chartered-in MRs and 12 owned Handy vessels.

In November 2021, Hafnia unveiled the decision to acquire 32 fuel-efficient IMO II product/chemical tankers from Chemical Tankers Inc (CTI) — formerly Navig8 Chemical Tankers. The company took over the 32-strong fleet after acquiring all outstanding shares in CTI.