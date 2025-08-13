Halliburton picks up another multi-year North Sea gig

Illustration; Source: Halliburton
August 13, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S.-headquartered oilfield services player Halliburton has landed a new long-term assignment in the North Sea with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia, a subsidiary of the U.S.-headquartered ConocoPhillips.

This five-year well stimulation services contract in the North Sea will enable Halliburton to assist ConocoPhillips in improving well performance and reservoir productivity. The deal also includes three optional extension periods.

Mark Dawson, Senior Vice President at Halliburton Completion and Production division, commented: “We are pleased to strengthen our longstanding relationship with ConocoPhillips through this important award.

“This contract win complements our extensive experience in well stimulation and highlights how we execute globally. The combination of our latest technology and our focus on automation and safety is how we maximize value for our customers.”

Thanks to this agreement, Tidewater’s North Pomor vessel will be transformed into an advanced stimulation vessel, designed to deliver offshore well stimulation services in the North Sea, which will include Octiv digital fracturing services to maximize stimulation equipment performance and operational efficiency.

This assignment comes weeks after Halliburton secured another multi-year contract with Repsol Resources UK, a subsidiary of Spain’s Repsol, for the full well lifecycle at assets in the UK North Sea.

