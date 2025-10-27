Back to overview
Home Subsea Halliburton shakes hands with Shell for umbilical-less tubing hanger installation

Technology
October 27, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S.-headquartered oilfield services player Halliburton has signed a framework agreement with UK-headquartered energy giant Shell for the provision of umbilical-less tubing hanger installation and retrieval services using its Remote Operated Control System (ROCS) technology.

Source: Halliburton

Halliburton describes ROCS as a compact, umbilical-less control system that replaces conventional hydraulic setups, which can reduce surface pressure risks and minimize personnel exposure.

Developed by Optime Subsea, the technology supports faster running-in and pulling-out-of-hole procedures compared to traditional methods and improves downhole line tests and reduces deck operations by up to 75% to boost efficiency and safety throughout the installation process, the company said.

The agreement with Shell is said to follow a three-well technology phase in the Gulf of America.

“This agreement signals a shift in deepwater operations,” said Josh Sears, Senior Vice President of Halliburton Drilling and Evaluation Division. “ROCS’s speed, precision, and safety benefits offer operators a reliable, cost-effective alternative to conventional methods—one that positions the system for broader adoption throughout global rig fleets.”

Deployed in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), West Africa, and the Gulf of America, ROCS set a recent global benchmark with the installation of a tubing hanger at 8,458 feet, described as the deepest umbilical-less operation to date.

