Next-gen zero-carbon ship propulsion: HMM embarks on R&D collab with Hanwha Group, KR

Collaboration
October 23, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korean shipping major HMM has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with four subsidiaries of compatriot Hanwha Group (Hanwha Power Systems, Hanwha Ocean, Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Systems) and classification society Korean Register (KR) to jointly develop a next-generation zero-carbon propulsion system for ships.

Courtesy of HMM

Under this collaboration, the partners aim to design an innovative propulsion system that generates thrust from an ammonia-based gas turbine (GT) and electrical power from fuel cells, enabling fully carbon-free operation.

The project will focus on developing systems applicable to container vessels and will also include concept design of hybrid propulsion combining fuel cells and battery technologies, economic feasibility studies, and the design of new vessel hull forms optimized for this solution.

The cooperation is expected to create a synergistic model that brings together HMM’s operational expertise in shipping, Hanwha Group’s technical capabilities, and KR’s framework for technical verification and classification.

This initiative is said to align with HMM’s ‘Ner-Zero’ target, which has been moved forward to 2045. The company continues to contribute to global decarbonization goals by operating LNG dual-fueled and methanol-powered containerships in response to tightening environmental regulations and customer demand for greener logistics.

In related news, HMM ordered a fleet of containerships and very large crude carriers (VLCCs) last week. The order, worth KRW 4 trillion (about $2.9 billion), includes a dozen LNG-powered 13,000 TEU sister ships and two VLCCs.

