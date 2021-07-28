Hapag-Lloyd confirms talks to add 10 boxships to its fleet

July 28, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, the world’s fifth-largest container shipping company, is currently in discussions with companies to purchase ten 13.000 TEU vessels.

Following reports that Hapag-Lloyd is in talks for the purchase of ten new boxships, Offshore Energy has reached out to the liner major for more details on the matter.

“We can confirm that we are in ongoing negotiations about ten 13.000 TEU vessels,” the company’s spokesperson told Offshore Energy, without disclosing further details.

The negotiations come one month after the company announced it has hired the South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to build six dual-fuel containerships. The deal is worth about $1 billion.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Hapag-Lloyd behind order for 6 dual-fuel ULCVs at DSME Posted: about 1 month ago

Following the new agreements, the liner firm’s TEU capacity will exceed 1,7 million TEUs with a fleet of over 20 vessels.

Earlier this month, Hapag-Lloyd closed the acquisition of Dutch container shipping specialist Nile Dutch Investments B.V.

Nile Dutch brings with it seven liner services, around 35,000 TEU of transport capacity, and a container fleet with a capacity of around 80,000 TEU.

Related Article Posted: 20 days ago Hapag-Lloyd wraps up NileDutch acquisition Posted: 20 days ago

The carrier expects that its revenue for the current 2021 financial year as a whole will surpass the prior-year level.