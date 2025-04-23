MSC
Home LNG MSC adds three new LNG-fueled boxships to roster

MSC adds three new LNG-fueled boxships to roster

Vessels
April 23, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Chinese shipbuilder New Times Shipbuilding (NTS) has held a christening ceremony for three dual-fuel containerships powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), which were constructed for Swiss giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

Credit: NTS

As disclosed, the naming was held on April 16 and April 17 this year, marking the handover of the 8,100 TEU MSC Namibia and MSC Cameroon, and of the 11,400 TEU vessel dubbed MSC Flora, which is said to be the inaugural newbuild of its series.

As informed, the former two are 260 meters long, while MSC Flora boasts a length of 335 meters. Moreover, the 87,000 dwt MSC Cameroon and the 90,000 dwt MSC Namibia feature a width of 48 meters, while the 11,400 TEU unit possesses a width of 46 meters.

Sailing under the Liberian flag, the three container vessels are expected to ‘significantly’ slash harmful pollutant emissions. Since they run on LNG, the units could reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by up to 20–25% compared to conventional marine fuels, while also cutting sulfur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) by over 90%, as estimates show.

According to New Times Shipbuilding, the Geneva-headquartered maritime transportation major commissioned the yard for a total of ten 8,100 TEU and ten 11,400 TEU boxships fueled by liquefied natural gas.

In recent times, Mediterranean Shipping Company tapped Chinese shipyards for a wide range of orders. These include the dozen 19,000 TEU LNG-powered container vessels that the company booked at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipbuilding in mid-August 2024 – a year after MSC ordered ten of these units at the same yard.

More recently, namely in late February 2025, MSC turned to Zhoushan Changhong once again for 4+2+2 eco-friendly LNG dual-fuel boxships.

On the other hand, NTS was tapped by German shipping heavyweight Hapag-Lloyd in early November last year. The Hamburg-based maritime transportation player signed a $4 billion contract with New Times Shipbuilding for the construction of 12 dual-fuel container vessels powered by liquefied natural gas.

As divulged, Hapag-Lloyd also ordered another dozen of these units at that time, but at China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group. The ships will reportedly also be ammonia-ready. They are due to be handed over between 2027 and 2029.

