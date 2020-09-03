Harvey Gulf adds battery power to its LNG-fueled PSV

September 3, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Harvey Gulf International Marine, the New Orleans-based LNG-powered PSV owner and LNG bunkering pioneer, has reached a new milestone with its fleet.

Courtesy of Harvey Gulf

The company noted that it became the first and only company in America to own and operate a Tri-Fuel vessel, as well as a vessel bunkering facility, selling both diesel fuel, and LNG.

Harvey completed the installation of a Wartsila battery-power system on the PSV Harvey Energy.

The PSV was already a dual-fuel vessel capable of fully operating on LNG or diesel, making it a Tri-Fuel vessel.

At the same time, Harvey commenced operations at its new diesel bunkering facility in Port Fourchon, LA, pairing it with Harvey’s LNG bunkering operations there.

Harvey added it will also complete installation of a GE battery-power system on the PSV Harvey Champion in September.