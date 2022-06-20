Havfram to back MODEC on Senegal’s first offshore oil development

June 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Havfram has secured a contract by MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore) for the pre-installation of the subsea mooring system for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel destined for Senegal.

MODEC will supply the facility to Woodside as part of the Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 project, Senegal’s first offshore oil development.

Under the contract, Havfram will project manage, engineer, store and transport and install nine suction piles and corresponding mooring lines, 100 kilometers from shore in approximately 780 meters of water depth.

The project management and engineering team will be based at Havfram’s Stavanger office in Norway and the Aberdeen office in the UK.

“The Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 FPSO Mooring Pre-Lay project is another significant mooring project award, in what is a core business line and important region for Havfram. This award, the second complex mooring project award in Africa made to Havfram in the last 12 months, further enhances our already strong track record in mooring projects and we are proud to have been chosen by MODEC for their award of such an important project,” said Odd Strømsnes, Havfram CEO.

“This is the fourth project Havfram has been awarded off the North West African coast in recent years and again highlights Havfram’s ability to secure hotly contested projects in the global subsea market.”

Havfram is currently contracted for similar critical start-up processes for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO offshore Mauritania and the Johan Castberg and Jotun FPSO on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The Sangomar field, discovered in 2014, is located 100 kilometers south of Dakar. Development Phase 1 will focus on developing the less complex reservoir units and testing other reservoirs. It will target about 230 million barrels of crude oil, at an initial peak rate of 100,000 Bbls /day.

MODEC is responsible for supplying the FPSO and later on for its operations and maintenance.

The drilling campaign on the first development well was completed in September 2021 using the drillship Ocean BlackRhino. The other drillship, Ocean BlackHawk, is expected to arrive to the project in mid-2022.

First oil production from the FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor is expected in 2023.

The field is being developed by the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore joint venture, comprising Woodside Energy Senegal as the operator, FAR Senegal RSSD and Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN).

