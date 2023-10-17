Hawaii start-up presents wave energy tech

October 17, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Wavr, a Hawaii-based start-up company, has presented a prototype of its floating hinged-raft wave energy device, which can be combined and integrated with other renewable energy technologies.

Wavr's wave energy device concept as hybrid renewable energy platform (Courtesy of Wavr)

Wavr’s wave energy device prototype has a consumer-sized design that makes it easy to scale up and integrate with other renewable energy technologies, according to the company.

As peak solar power generation averages less than seven hours per day, wave power generation is nearly constant.

Therefore, Wavr’s devices do not suffer from the intermittency issues of other renewable energy technologies and therefore can be used in combination with them, the wave energy start-up claims.

Aside from solar, wave energy is suitable for use together with wind technologies and water turbines, which can be integrated into Wavr design to achieve a hybrid system.

A hybrid renewable energy solution base don Wavr wave energy tech (Courtesy of Wavr)

Clyde Igarashi, founder of Wavr, said: “We believe the technology to generate reliable power is there. We are pleased with the first prototype and look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

The Wavr’s current prototype is suitable for use in low-power marine applications for data buoys and IoT devices. According to the company, the modular design allows the power output to be scaled up by increasing the number of modules to accommodate applications with high energy requirements.

Wavr’s scaled wave energy converter under tests (Courtesy of Wavr)

The company’s wave energy concept went from idea to prototype in just over a year, Wavr said.

It has attracted the attention of prominent politicians and business leaders, which include Wavr’s strategic advisor and former Hawaii governor John Waihee, who said he believes the company can help achieve the goals of the Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative.