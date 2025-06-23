Symphony Wave Power partners with compatriot firm on wave energy pilot in Dutch North Sea
Back to overview
Home Tidal & Wave Energy Symphony Wave Power partners with compatriot firm on wave energy pilot in Dutch North Sea

Symphony Wave Power partners with compatriot firm on wave energy pilot in Dutch North Sea

Collaboration
June 23, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

The Netherlands-based tidal and wave energy developer Symphony Wave Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with compatriot firm ONE-Dyas to advance testing of its wave energy technology for offshore power applications in the Dutch North Sea. 

Source: Symphony Wave Power

With deployment targeted for 2027, the companies plan to integrate wave energy converters (WECs) into offshore infrastructure operated by ONE-Dyas in the Dutch sector of the North Sea, supporting efforts to lower emissions and reduce operating costs. 

According to Symphony Wave Power, the MoU builds on a joint feasibility study completed in 2024.

“This MoU marks a strategic milestone for Symphony,” said Sander Poppes, CEO of Symphony Wave Power. 

“It demonstrates market traction for wave energy in one of our core segments—offshore industrial power—and validates the relevance of our technology under North Sea conditions.” 

The pilot is expected to provide performance data and support engineering validation ahead of scaling. The company said it is in talks with other potential partners in offshore wind and island grids, aiming to secure multiple pilots before launching full commercial operations.

In December 2024, Symphony Wave Power completed its prototype assembly, paving the way for upcoming sea trials.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles