HD Hyundai, H-Line Shipping launch joint effort on AI-led autonomous vessel technologies

Automation
July 30, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

South Korea’s heavyweight HD Hyundai Group has entered into an agreement with compatriot maritime transport company H-Line Shipping to jointly create AI-backed autonomous, environmentally friendly vessel technology.

Courtesy of Avikus

More specifically, as disclosed, the “Joint Development of AI-Based Autonomous and Eco-Friendly Ship Technology” project is to be led by H-Line Shipping and HD Hyundai affiliates, namely, shipbuilding giant HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HD Hyundai Marine Solution, and autonomous systems provider Avikus, also part of the HD Hyundai conglomerate.

The parties committed to this endeavor through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was signed at the very last stretch of July at the conglomerate’s research and development (R&D) center in Pangyo, a district in Seongnam often referred to as the “Silicon Valley of Korea.”

Under the agreement, HD Hyundai and H-Line Shipping are to engineer an AI solution that would help lower fuel consumption, ‘enhance’ operational efficiency and ‘boost’ ship safety.

The ultimate goal is to minimize the operating costs throughout a vessel’s lifecycle—from design and construction to operation and maintenance—and, at the same time, “proactively respond” to tightening environmental regulations set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), according to Avikus.

As informed, the project will combine Avikus’s autonomous navigation system HiNAS and HD Hyundai Marine Solution’s optimal routing system OceanWise with HD KSOE’s AI-backed cargo management system called AI-CHS. H-Line Shipping will reportedly provide an LNG carrier for the technology’s sea trials and verification.

Reflecting on this development, Kwang-Pil Chang, Chief Technology Officer of HD KSOE, commented that this initiative was also envisioned as a way to ‘bridge the gaps’ between shipping and shipbuilding, and potentially serve as a ‘benchmark’ for the eco-friendly ships of the future.

HD Hyundai Marine Solution deployed OceanWise on board domestic commercial vessels for the ‘first time ever’ in mid-February this year.

For the trial, the route optimization system was installed on compatriot maritime transport player SK Shipping’s 318,000 dwt crude oil carrier C.Brave. However, at that time, the company shared that there were plans to expand the application of OceanWise across all ship types and sizes.

On the other hand, Avikus has already been engaged in joint projects with H-Line Shipping. For instance, in mid-December 2024, the two inked a deal to equip at least five ships owned by H-Line with the HiNAS Control system. The parties stated that the number could be expanded to 30 units.

South Korea has intensified its efforts to bring artificial intelligence-backed technology into its maritime industry. The country’s Minister of Ocean and Fisheries Do-hyung Kang has stressed that AI could represent “a turning point for the maritime logistics industry, contributing to safety and carbon reductions.”

In April 2025, the Ministry unveiled that a long-term national strategy, focused on bringing autonomous vessel technology into commercial use, would be established to ensure South Korea can remain competitive and, eventually, become a ‘leader’ within this landscape. Per Minister Kang, MOF will work together with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) to turn the vision into reality.

