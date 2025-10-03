Back to overview
Home Energy Efficiency & Innovation Next-gen autonomous tech from HD Hyundai Group greenlit by ABS, ready for real-ship demo

IT & Software
October 3, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The US-based classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has granted approval in principle (AIP) for a next-generation autonomous technology developed by South Korean shipbuilders HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and HD Hyundai Marine Solution (HD HMS) for liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Courtesy of ABS

The solution, VesselWise, optimizes propulsion to improve fuel efficiency and enhance operational stability.

The technology was reviewed by ABS for compliance in accordance with the ABS Requirements for Autonomous and Remote-Control Functions, recognizing its semi-autonomous capabilities to integrate and coordinate autonomous functions for propulsion and auxiliary machinery as an autonomous platform.

“In the journey to a fully autonomous vessel, ABS is working with HD Hyundai as they work to autonomize functions onboard vessels step-by-step, starting with navigation systems and moving on to the engine room. This AIP is a significant step toward more autonomous operations, contributing to a safer and more efficient industry,” Joshua Divin, ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development, said.

HD Hyundai Group explained that VesselWise aims to optimize the performance of critical machinery, including air lubrication systems, wind propulsion technology, generator engines and more. By leveraging real-time data from each component, the technology was designed to create optimal control scenarios that could maximize fuel efficiency and improve overall operational stability.

“VesselWise is an innovative control authority management module designed to optimize operations across ALS, WAPS, PTO, and GE systems on LNG carriers. Following this AiP certification, we are preparing for real-ship demonstrations in 2026, marking an important milestone toward autonomous operations. Building on existing smart ship technologies, this advancement enables true self-control without crew intervention, laying the foundation for remote operation in the era of autonomous shipping,” Byounghun Kwon, Executive Vice President and Research Director of Digital Research Lab, said.

In other news, HD Hyundai Group entered into an agreement earlier this year with compatriot maritime transport company H-Line Shipping to jointly create AI-backed autonomous, environmentally friendly vessel technology.

As disclosed, the “Joint Development of AI-Based Autonomous and Eco-Friendly Ship Technology” project is to be led by H-Line Shipping and HD Hyundai affiliates, namely, HD KSOE, HD Hyundai Marine Solution, and autonomous systems provider Avikus, also part of the HD Hyundai conglomerate.

