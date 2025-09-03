HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ floating production unit to sport Liebherr-manufactured cranes

Trion FPU concept image; Source: Wood
Project & Tenders
September 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

The Liebherr Group’s Liebherr-Rostock GmbH, a European manufacturer of maritime handling solutions, has confirmed that two offshore cranes will be installed on a floating production unit (FPU) being built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, a South Korean shipyard.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ floating production unit, currently under construction in Ulsan for the Woodside-operated Trion offshore project in Mexico, will be equipped with two Board offshore cranes, BOS 4200, manufactured by Liebherr, with a lifting capacity of up to 44 tonnes and a 64-meter maximum outreach.

Eddie Park from Liebherr Korea underscored: “We are honoured to support HD Hyundai with our BOS 4200 cranes for this important initiative. This collaboration highlights the strength of our offshore portfolio and our ability to provide high-performance solutions for demanding marine environments.”

Liebherr BOS 4200 cranes are said to have robust capabilities for intensive offshore operations; Source: Liebherr

As the delivery of the Liebherr cranes to the South Korean shipyard is scheduled for the second half of 2025, these cranes will be delivered to the port by the end of the year and subsequently installed on the FPU. The cranes leave Rostock fully assembled to minimize erection time, which is seen as a major advantage of the location that is perceived to streamline the installation process.

According to Liebherr, the deployment requires equipment capable of operating in deepwater environments and supporting offshore oil production under demanding conditions. The Trion field in the Gulf of Mexico is situated 180 kilometers off the Mexican coast, approximately 30 kilometers south of the maritime border between Mexico and the United States.

Oliver Odebrecht, Sales Manager at Liebherr Rostock GmbH, commented: “Securing this contract with HD Hyundai for two BOS 4200 underscores the trust placed in our offshore expertise. We are proud to contribute to the project with equipment that offers maximum performance and reliability under harsh offshore settings.”

While the rope luffing system is integrated into an A-frame structure, ensuring enhanced stability and reliable performance, Liebherr points out that the slewing platform serves as the foundation of the crane, supporting key components, including the cabin, the A-frame, and the luffing winch.

The company highlights that high-intensity LEDs and fluorescent lighting are installed across essential areas, such as the boom, slewing platform, and machine housing, for efficient operation during low-light conditions. The cranes are fitted with the Liebherr Litronic crane control system.

Liebherr continued: “The modular system ensures highly efficient, smooth, and precise operation. The integrated monitoring system displays all essential crane data, such as radius, engine speed or current load. One of the cranes is equipped with a tugger winch system, which allows an optimisation of the minimum working radius.

Designed to operate across a wide temperature range, all components are both shock proof and resistant to humidity. The BOS 4200 cranes operate under intensive circumstances and must withstand extreme climate – high humidity, salty air and strong wind and waves. In response to such conditions, the standard coating features a multi-layer paint system for enhanced resilience.”

While service and support for the BOS 4200 cranes will be provided by Liebherr United States (LUS), the long-term coverage will be ensured by Liebherr Mexico (MEX). The company believes that this deployment contributes to efficient and resilient operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

