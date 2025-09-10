Back to overview
HD Hyundai Mipo’s 30,000 cbm LNG carrier and bunker vessel design earns stamp of approval

Business Developments & Projects
September 10, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo has received approval in principle (AiP) from classification society ABS for its design development of a 30,000 cubic meter (cbm) LNG carrying and bunkering vessel.

Courtesy of ABS

The approval, issued on September 9, covers the design of the vessel intended to carry LNG as cargo as well as bunker fuel for a variety of receiving vessels.

“LNG continues to be an important option in the alternative fuel mix. We are proud to support pioneering clients like HD Hyundai Mipo whose design has the potential to support LNG supply quickly and efficiently,” said Joshua Divin, ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development.

Dongjin Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of Initial Design Division & Detailed Design Division at HD Hyundai Mipo, added: “The newly developed dual-purpose 30K LNGC/LNGBV highlights our commitment to advancing flexible and sustainable energy transport. By integrating bunkering functions into a LNG carrier, the vessel is designed to meet rising global demand while supporting the maritime sector’s transition to cleaner fuels.”

In other company-related news, HD Hyundai Mipo recently revealed plans to merge with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) into a single entity.

The two companies are affiliates of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), which is pursuing restructuring of its shipbuilding business to enhance global competitiveness and expand orders in Korea’s shipbuilding and defense sectors, as the ‘Make American Shipbuilding Great Again (MASGA)’ project is set to go into full swing.

As explained, the two companies will relaunch this December as the consolidated HHI.

