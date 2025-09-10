Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel LR and HD Hyundai Mipo join forces for 22,000 cbm LNG bunker vessel design

Business Developments & Projects
September 10, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

UK classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) and South Korean shipbuilding player HD Hyundai Mipo have revealed a joint development project (JDP) to design a 22,000 cubic meter (cbm) LNG bunkering vessel.

The project, which was formally recognized with approval in principle (AiP) on September 9, aims to deliver a safe, commercially viable, and regulation-compliant vessel to meet the rising demand for LNG bunkering, LR said.

As explained, the 22,000 cbm design will offer increased delivery capacity to potentially reduce bunkering time and frequency, lower costs for operators, and meet the evolving needs of charterers.

Under the project, LR will conduct a full drawing appraisal and issue the AiP in accordance with its classification rules and international standards.

Sung-gu Park, LR’s North East Asia President, said: “This collaboration demonstrates a joint effort to support the roll-out of the LNG bunkering supply chain. By integrating technical development with regulatory standards, we can deliver safely, adequate volumes of LNG to ensure supply at scale for the growing LNG fuelled fleet.” 

Lee Dong-jin, Executive Vice President / Head of Initial Design Division & Detailed Design Division at HD Hyundai Mipo, added: “LNG as an alternative fuel is attracting attention, and we realise that the demand for LNG bunkering vessels is increasing, with the rise of LNG-fuelled vessels. With this AIP from LR, we are able to expand our LNG bunkering vessel portfolio and position ourselves as a leader in the fast-growing LNG bunkering market.”

The South Korean company also received approval from ABS for its design development of a multi-purpose 30,000 cbm LNG carrying and bunkering vessel.

