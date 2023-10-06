HelioRec installs floating solar unit in French port

October 6, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

France-based start-up HelioRec has completed the installation of a 25kW floating solar unit in the Port of Brest.

HelioRec's 25kW floating solar platform in the Port of Brest (Courtesy of HelioRec)

According to the company, the installation was conducted in very challenging conditions, as the Port of Brest experiences extreme tidal changes, with tides reaching up to 7 meters.

On this platform, the company is demonstrating the different technologies employed in its newest floating solar model, including different designs that enable the panels to move up and down with the waves as well as ‘very flexible’ floating cable, Hashim Elzaabalawry, CTO at HelioREC explained.

HelioRec has developed a floating solar system, whose compact design makes it easy to transport and set up. It is also accompanied with machine learning system that helps to improve efficiency in power generation operations and maintenance efforts, according to the company.

The company’s floating solar systems also features the ‘hydro-lock’ feature, which keeps water inside the floater to give additional mass and, consequently, additional stability while avoiding extra costs from other materials for ballasting, such as metal and concrete.

“With a total capacity of 25kW, this state-of-the-art solar facility is not just a clean energy marvel – it’s a symbol of resilience, collaboration, and dedication to a sustainable future. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all incredible participants. Your dedication, expertise, and collaborative spirit have been instrumental in making this vision a reality,” the company said in a statement.

