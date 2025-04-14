French floating solar company HelioRec has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shoreham Port to develop a floating solar power project in the UK.
Back to overview
Home Floating Solar HelioRec partners with Shoreham Port for UK floating solar project

HelioRec partners with Shoreham Port for UK floating solar project

Business Developments & Projects
April 14, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

French floating solar company HelioRec has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shoreham Port to develop a floating solar power project in the UK. 

Shoreham Port. Source: HelioRec

According to HelioRec, the move supports the port’s decarbonization efforts and aligns with HelioRec’s model of turning unused water space into clean energy hubs.

“We are proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shoreham Port to develop a new floating solar power project in the UK,” HelioRec said.

The partnership focuses on advancing sustainable energy initiatives, reducing emissions in coastal infrastructure, and creating a scalable impact for both the environment and local communities. 

In February, HelioRec launched the STEWART project, aimed at advancing environmentally friendly floating solar solutions, backed by the European Union (EU) and Région Pays de la Loire through the Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CETPartnership).

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles