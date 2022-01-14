Hellenic Cables delivers for Dominion Energy

January 14, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Hellenic Cables has completed the cable manufacturing and loading for shipment of inter-array cables for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW), executing the contract awarded by Dominion Energy for the partial supply of array cables for the 2.6 GW project.

Hellenic Cables was responsible for the design, supply, and storage of approximately 50 kilometres of 66 kV, XLPE insulated submarine inter-array cables, connecting the wind turbines to the offshore substation.

”Hellenic Cables is a global leader and brings years of experience to help us deliver clean, renewable energy to our Virginia customers,” said Joshua Bennett, Dominion Energy’s vice president of offshore wind.

The cables have been manufactured in Hellenic Cables’ submarine cable production facility in Corinth, Greece, over an extended period.

”We are proud to support Dominion Energy in this flagship project, one of the first commercial-scale offshore wind projects in the US, with our world-class cable design and manufacturing expertise. In doing so, we are doing our part in enabling the clean energy transition in Virginia, the United States and the world,” said Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings and Hellenic Cables.

With this award, Hellenic Cables said the company further consolidated its presence in the US offshore wind market, following the award of Mayflower Wind array cables scope in early 2020. The company has also established Hellenic Cables America Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary to provide its US customers with direct support and expertise throughout the entire lifetime of their projects.

Located approximately 43 kilometres off the coast of Virginia Beach, CVOW will comprise 176 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 Direct Drive offshore wind turbines scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2026.

As previously reported, Dominion Energy selected the consortium of DEME Group and Prysmian as the Balance of Plant (BoP) contractors for the transportation and installation of the foundations and the substations, and the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) services for the inter-array and export cables for the project.

DEME Offshore will oversee the complete offshore installation works for the foundations, substations, infield cables, as well as part of the export cables.

Prysmian Group will provide the export cables and 320 kilometres of 3-core 66kV offshore inter-array cables with XLPE insulation for the wind farm.