Hellenic Cables’ inter-array links for two more U.S. offshore wind farms

February 1, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Greek cable manufacturer Hellenic Cables, owned by Belgian Cenergy Holdings, has signed contracts with Ørsted and Eversource for the supply of inter-array cables for their South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind offshore wind projects in the United States.

Under the contracts, Hellenic Cables will design, manufacture, test and supply some 260 kilometres of 66 kV XLPE-insulated subsea inter-array cables and associated accessories for the two offshore wind farms, with production to be phased through 2024 and according to each project’s delivery plan.

“This long-term partnership with Ørsted and Eversource is proof of Hellenic Cables’ commitment to the US offshore wind industry as a core part of our business and our strategy for the future”, said Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Hellenic Cables and Cenergy Holdings.

Prior to contracts for South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind, the subsea cable manufacturer was also awarded inter-array cable supply for two other offshore wind farms in the U.S.: Mayflower Wind in Massachusetts, developed by a joint venture of Shell New Energies US and EDPR Offshore North America, and Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW).

South Fork Wind, for which Ørsted and Eversource reached the final investment decision (FID) at the beginning of last year, will be New York’s first offshore wind farm and the second commercial-scale project of this kind to be built in the U.S., following Vineyard Wind. The 132 MW project received final approval from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in January 2022.

The Revolution Wind project offshore Rhode Island is yet to be cleared by BOEM, who issued the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the 704 MW offshore wind farm in August last year.