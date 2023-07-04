Hellenic Cables, Jan De Nul land cabling gig offshore Germany

July 4, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Hellenic Cables, together with Jan De Nul Group, has been awarded by TenneT the turnkey delivery of three HVAC offshore grid connection cables for the offshore wind farms to be developed in zones N-3.7 and N-3.8 in Germany.

Jan De Nul Group

These cables will connect the wind farms to the DolWin kappa converter station, from where HVDC cables transfer the produced energy to shore.

Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will be responsible for designing, manufacturing, supplying, terminating, and testing of three 155 kV HVAC grid connection cables and associated accessories.

A single cable will be installed between zone N-3.7 and the DolWin kappa converter station covering a length of 16.5 kilometres.

On the other hand, the N-3.8 zone will be connected to the station by two cables, each with a length of approximately ten kilometres.

Manufacturing is planned for 2025 in Hellenic Cables’ submarine cable plant in Corinth, Greece and the delivery is expected in the third quarter of 2025.

After manufacturing of all cables, Jan De Nul will take over performing the transportation, laying, and protection works, for which the company will deploy its cable-laying vessel, Isaac Newton.

“The project has a large similarity with the export cable projects Trianel Windpark Borkum II and Borkum Riffgrund II that Jan De Nul and Hellenic have delivered to TenneT back in 2018. Following the recent completion of the export cable installation scope for TenneT’s Hollandse Kust Noord and West Alpha projects and TenneT’s recent award to Jan De Nul of a German 525 kV cable system portfolio, we look forward to yet another successful collaboration“, said Wouter Vermeersch, Manager Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group.

The offshore wind farms in the N-3.7 and N-3.8 zones have a combined capacity of 660 MW and are part of Nordseecluster A.

The Nordseecluster will be constructed in two phases, Nordseecluster A and Nordseecluster B, each comprising two offshore wind farms.

The two Nordseecluster A wind farms are currently in the permit phase. The first phase will comprise 44 Vestas 15 MW wind turbines, whose installation is expected to start in 2026 and commercial operation in early 2027.

When it comes to DolWin kappa, the converter station will be the centrepiece of the 900 MW DolWin6 direct current link, which will bring offshore wind power from the German North Sea to land.