Hellenic Cables opts for low-carbon aluminium to reduce operational emissions

June 3, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Greek cable manufacturer Hellenic Cables has selected Alcoa Corporation for the supply of low-carbon aluminium to reduce its operational emissions in renewable energy transmission and distribution.

As part of the new partnership, Alcoa will supply its EcoLum low-carbon aluminium to Hellenic Cables which operates five manufacturing plants across three countries and manufactures power, telecommunication, and submarine cables, and compounds.

The Ecolum is part of Alcoa’s Sustana family of low-carbon products and is said to have a carbon footprint that is approximately 3.5 times better than the industry average.

The EcoLum aluminium is produced at hydroelectric-powered aluminium smelters and has no more than 4.0 metric tons of CO2e emissions for every ton of metal produced, including both direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) across the entire production chain, including bauxite mining and alumina refining, Alcoa explains.

According to Hellenic Cables, customers will have the opportunity to decrease their own Scope 3 emissions by purchasing cable products with a significantly lower carbon footprint.

“We are very proud to partner with Hellenic Cables and assist them in their stated mission to develop a sustainable energy future”, said Kelly Thomas, Alcoa’s executive vice president and CCO. “We know that aluminium is a key material for a more sustainable future, and we are the company to deliver with responsible production from mine to metal, all backed by excellent quality and strong customer service.”

Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings and Hellenic Cables, added: “Hellenic Cables is committed not only to reducing its own operational emissions but to also drive decarbonisation activities across the entire business’ areas of influence.

Alcoa is a key enabler that contributes efficiently in this direction. We prioritise the urgency of deep and immediate mitigation actions, hence Ecolum minimizes our environmental impacts and enhances the value of our products.”

Hellenic Cables commits to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2030 from a 2020 base year, as well as the absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, employee commuting, and use of sold products by 25% within the same timeframe.

The company also commits to increasing the annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 24% in 2020 to 80% by 2025 and 100% by 2030, respectively.

