HGK Shipping names new diesel-electric gas carrier

HGK Shipping names new diesel-electric gas carrier

October 13, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

German shipping and logistics company Häfen und Güterverkehr Köln AG (HGK Shipping) has named its latest diesel-electric, future-fuel-ready gas tanker in Rotterdam.

The vessel, Gas 96, was named in Rotterdam on October 9, 2025. After the hull was first completed at Severnav in Romania, the superstructure work was recently carried out at De Gerlien van Tiem in the Netherlands.

As explained, this is the third gas tanker that combines optimization for operations in shallow waters with a diesel-electric “future-fuel-ready” drive system for the inland waterway shipping company.

The newbuilding will operate on the Rhine routes between Rotterdam, Antwerp and Cologne with immediate effect. Transport gases have been liquefied under pressure for the chemicals group LyondellBasell (LYB), based on the long-term charter agreement.

The GAS 96 provides four tanks with a total cargo volume of 3,256 cubic meters for transport operations.

Developed at HGK Shipping’s Design Center, the vessel is 110 meters long and 15 meters wide. Thanks to its rudder propellers, the large tanker can also safely maneuver in extreme water level conditions. Even if the draught is only 1.20 meters, it can carry more than 300 tons to safeguard reliable supplies during challenging weather phases.

Under ideal water conditions, the maximum tonnage per journey exceeds 2,500 tons.

“Within our close working relationship with HGK Shipping, we’ve repeatedly become aware of how our long-standing partner is meeting our needs with convincing ideas that provide solutions in an environment that’s constantly changing. The ‘GAS 96’ is a clear example of this innovative and cooperative approach,” Yarelis Hernandez, the LYB Vice President of Global Intermediates & Derivatives Manufacturing, commented on the sidelines of the naming ceremony in Rotterdam.

“Saving resources by using sustainable logistics and a high degree of reliability for supplies are crucial goals in supply chain management for our production and that of our joint venture partner, Covestro.”

The ‘GAS 96’ is not just a tanker for the present time, but also one for the future. Goods that will need to be transported in future, such as ammonia, and fuel systems that are just being developed, such as methanol, have already been taken into consideration with this vessel design. In addition, the power management system on the new vessel reduces fuel consumption and waste gas emissions, as it already adapts the power that’s made available to the output that’s required,” Anke Bestmann, Managing Director of HGK Gas Shipping GmbH, highlighted.

“The gas tanker has been developed in line with the special requirements of LyondellBasell (LYB) and Covestro. We’re delighted to be able to meet our customers’ needs through our innovative and sustainable new vessels.”

In related news, HGK Shipping and chemicals company Covestro announced in July 2025 that they would retrofit a liquid coaster vessel with wind-assisted propulsion technology.

Pressing ahead to provide sustainable shipping services on European short-sea routes, the two companies signed an agreement to extend their existing partnership until 2040.

