HHI, HGS complete decarbonisation and digitalisation JDP with ABS

May 14, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

South Korean Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Hyundai Global Service (HGS) and classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) have sealed a joint development project (JDP) exploring decarbonization and digitalization in the marine and offshore industries.

As informed, the JDP covered carbon simulation and modeling of carbon footprints of a vessel incorporating energy efficiency technologies, LNG bunkering analysis and smart technologies.

Through detailed simulations and modeling of the carbon footprint of a very large crude oil carrier (VLCC), insights into carbon emissions analysis and optimized energy efficiency technologies have been achieved.

In the meantime, a detailed study of the available LNG bunkering options was also completed, according to ABS.

The project’s goal is to have practical benefits for operators as well as to advance the sustainability of shipping, while at the same time achieving the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) sustainability goals.

“ABS, HHI and HGS are together shaping the future of the marine and offshore industries with a series of trailblazing projects that will deliver practical benefits for operators and advance the sustainability of shipping,” Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology, stated.

“To achieve the IMO’s ambitious sustainability goals, a broad focus across decarbonization and digitalization is required. This project combines these essential elements.“

The IMO strategy includes initial targets to reduce the average CO2 emissions per ‘transport work’ by at least 40 percent by 2030, aiming to pursue 70 percent reduction by 2050; and an ambition to reduce the total annual GHG emissions from shipping by at least 50% by 2050, as was stated in the IMO report.

Technical approaches, operational approaches and alternative fuels may be used to achieve these goals.

Further on, ABS has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) for HGS Hi4S (Hyundai Intelligent Smart Solution Service System) in accordance with a review of onshore services that provide AI fleet monitoring and performance analysis.

This approval establishes a framework to leverage data analytics through the HGS Hi4S platform.

So far, HGS has been providing various smart services for optimizing operating efficiency of ships by collecting and analysing ship navigation and equipment operation data through the smart solutions and digital control centre.

“We are pleased our Hi4S, smart technology platform has received initial approval from ABS. We have started our journey but there is still a long way to go,” Won-ho Joo, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO of HHI, added.