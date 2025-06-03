Back to overview
Maersk’s green methanol containership fleet is now complete

Vessels
June 3, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Danish shipping and logistics major A.P. Moller – Maersk has taken delivery of Axel Maersk, completing the world’s first series of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels.

The naming and delivery ceremony for the 16,200 TEU boxship was held at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) shipyard in South Korea on May 27, 2025.

methanol
Courtesy of Maersk/LinkedIn

As informed, the newbuilding is named after Axel Poul Peder Maersk Uggla, a grandson of Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla, the chair of the A.P. Moller Foundation.

“With the delivery of AXEL MÆRSK, we complete the world’s first series of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels. This iconic fleet is a signal of what’s possible when ambition meets action, All The Way To Zero,” Maersk said in a social media update.

“From Laura Mærsk to Axel Mærsk, each dual-fuel vessel marks a bold step toward a net-zero future.”

Featuring a length of 336.78 meters, a beam of 53.5 meters and a draught of 18 meters, the green boxship flies the flag of Denmark.

Classed by American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), the 189,508 dwt Axel Maersk now sails on its maiden voyage along the East–West Network connecting customers in Asia and Europe, the Denmark-based company said.

Back in September 2023, Maersk’s first containership powered by green methanol was named by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Copenhagen. The 2,100 TEU ship is a symbol of a new era for the company, which has been a first mover for the shipping industry in the context of decarbonization.

In January 2024, the company named the world’s first large methanol-enabled container vessel, the 16,000 TEU Ane Maersk at HD HHI Ulsan yard. Ane Maersk is the first of Maersk’s 18 large methanol-enabled vessels delivered between 2024 and 2025.

