HHI, KSOE win green light for autonomous navigation innovations

September 12, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) have won approvals in principle (AiPs) from ABS for two new solutions that support autonomous navigation and address a more sustainable maritime industry.

Image credit ABS

The Artificial Intelligence-based Smart LNG Boil-off Gas Management System (Hi-GAS+ AI CHS) is expected to improve fuel efficiency and minimize cargo loss by providing optimal usage strategies by predicting boil-off gas (BOG) occurrence in real-time in conjunction with operational optimization solutions.

The second AIP was awarded for an Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (Hi-GAS+ SMART FGSS) that automatically supports control methods and changes depending on the situation, making it easier for the crew to operate LNG-powered ships.

“We are delighted to continue our industry-leading projects with HD Hyundai in the development of autonomous navigation and operations technologies. These solutions keep the maritime industry moving forward, driving more efficient operations and advancing safety for owners, operators and crews,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.

“These solutions mark a significant advancement in maritime innovation, highlighting our dedication to improving efficiency, safety, and ease of operation for LNG vessels. We believe these pioneering developments will set new industry standards and contribute to a more sustainable maritime future,” Seung-Ho Jeon, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO at HD HHI said.

“The LNG fuel gas supply autonomous solution that obtained AIP shows that efficient LNG ship operation is possible with increased reliance on autonomous functions. We have taken a step closer to realizing autonomous ship operations. These technological innovations emphasize HD Hyundai Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering’s outstanding technology in the field of eco-friendly LNG ship operations and are expected to play an unrivaled role in the market,” Sungjoon Kim, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO at HD KSOE said.