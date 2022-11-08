Hitachi Energy and Equinor form energy transition pact

November 8, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Hitachi Energy and Equinor have signed a strategic agreement to collaborate within electrification, renewable power generation, and low-carbon initiatives worldwide.

Source: HitachiEnergy/Equinor

Initial areas of focus for the collaboration include developing standardized base designs to be applied for high-voltage direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC) transmission systems to connect offshore wind farms and Equinor production facilities to mainland power grids.

”We are delighted to deepen our longstanding relationship with one of the world’s leading energy companies and to help Equinor achieve its ambition of becoming net zero by mid-century,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business.

”Together we make a strong team that will support the society to reach the goal of the Paris Agreement and create a sustainable energy future for all.”

The agreement is said to underline both companies’ commitment to accelerate the energy transition and advance a more sustainable, flexible, and secure energy system.

It builds on the two companies’ collaboration over many decades during which Hitachi Energy has provided Equinor with power grid solutions and pioneering technologies on several projects, such as Dogger Bank A, B, and C, the world’s largest offshore wind farm on completion, and Troll A, the world’s first HVDC power-from-shore connection.

”Hitachi Energy has been a reliable supplier to Equinor for many years. This strategic collaboration agreement is a signal of joint ambitions to increase our competitiveness in the ongoing energy transition. Standardization of technical solutions will be a key to succeed, and we look forward to improving together with Hitachi Energy,” said Geir Tungesvik, Executive Vice President for Projects, Drilling and Procurement at Equinor.

The scope of the agreement covers the complete spectrum of Hitachi Energy’s portfolio of power grid technologies and solutions. It includes IdentiQTM, Hitachi Energy’s digital twin for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and power quality solutions; Grid-eXpandTM modular and prefabricated offshore and onshore grid connections; OceaniQTM solutions such as transformers and high-voltage products that can operate on land, offshore and below the sea surface; and grid automation solutions.