Höegh Autoliners names sixth Aurora-class green ship at Port of Gothenburg

September 3, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners has named its sixth Aurora-class pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) at the Port of Gothenburg in Sweden.

With a capacity of 9,100 car equivalent units (CEU), the Höegh Moonlight joins Höegh Autoliners’ flagship series of 12 next-generation PCTCs.

The 25,200 dwt newbuilding features a length of 199.9 meters and a width of 37.8 meters.

The Aurora class is said to play a central role in the company’s ambition to reach zero emissions by 2040. All vessels are classed by DNV and fly the Norwegian flag.

The fifth sister vessel, the Höegh Sunrise, was named at Omaezaki Port in Japan in June this year.

“The naming of Höegh Moonlight demonstrates our strong commitment to decarbonising deep-sea shipping – not in the future, but right now, today. These vessels are not concepts; they are working, sailing answers to one of the most urgent challenges in our industry,” Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, commented.

Built for a low-carbon future, all 12 vessels are designed from the keel up to transition to clean fuels, with the first eight powered by LNG via dual-fuel engines.

They are also “ammonia-ready” with reinforced decks and an integrated tank developed by TGE Marine at the heart of the design, allowing for straightforward conversion to be able to run on clean ammonia in the future.

The final four units in the Aurora newbuilding program, scheduled for delivery from 2027, are dual-fuel vessels able to operate on ammonia from day one.

The first eight dual-fuel LNG-powered vessels are estimated to deliver 58% lower emissions per transported car compared to the industry average.

“The Höegh Moonlight reflects the transformation we are leading across the maritime sector. From the speed of delivery to the scale of innovation onboard, these vessels demonstrate what can be achieved when ambition meets action. We are grateful to our partners, crew and global team for making this possible – together, we’re building more than vessels, we’re helping to shape a cleaner, smarter future for global trade,” Sebjørn Dahl, Höegh Autoliners COO, said.

Green port strategy

The Port of Gothenburg’s CEO Göran Eriksson noted that Höegh Autoliners’ traffic at the port plays a vital role in enabling the Swedish industry to access global markets.

“With the introduction of these new Höegh vessels, that connection can now be made in an even more efficient and climate-smart way than before. The Port of Gothenburg is committed to becoming a leading bunkering hub for alternative fuels in Northern Europe, and Höegh stands as a strong example of a frontrunner showing that our initiatives as a port are moves in the right direction,” Eriksson highlighted.

By 2030, the port aims to reduce carbon emissions by 70%, at sea, in the terminal areas and on land. The transition is being carried out in close collaboration with industry, policymakers and academia, with a strong focus on creating sustainable value chains for a thriving society and strengthening business access to global markets.

Key components of this effort include investments in shoreside power, green shipping corridors, electrification and the fuels of the future, all driven by close cooperation with stakeholders across the entire transport chain.

