Everllence
Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Final batch of Höegh Autoliners’ Aurora-class PCTCs to feature Everllence dual-fuel ammonia engines

Final batch of Höegh Autoliners’ Aurora-class PCTCs to feature Everllence dual-fuel ammonia engines

Equipment
August 27, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Germany-based engine manufacturer Everllence (previously MAN Energy Solutions) has been tapped by Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners to supply its dual-fuel ammonia engines for the final quartet of the 9,100 CEU Aurora-class pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) fleet.

Courtesy of Everllence

As disclosed, Everllence is set to provide the B&W ME-LGIA (liquid gas injection ammonia) engines, which will be sent off “to an undisclosed shipyard in Asia.” However, Everllence has highlighted that the engines themselves are to be built in South Korea by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI).

Sebjørn Dahl, Chief Operations Officer at Höegh Autoliners, further remarked that this development marks some of the “world’s first” installations of two-stroke ammonia engines.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Dahl also commented that the collaboration between the two companies could lend a helping hand to Höegh Autoliners on its journey toward operating a fleet of large car carriers that run on zero-carbon fuels from 2027, by which time all of the ships from the series are projected to be handed over.

Speaking about the project, Bjarne Foldager, who is Head of Two-Stroke Business at Everllence, said: “This order – one of several ammonia pilot-projects we have in China, Japan and South Korea – gives us encouragement that we are on the right path.”

We have adopted a responsible, safety-first approach to developing this engine on account of ammonia’s particular risk profile, and are confident that ammonia will ultimately become one of three major, alternative fuels in the market along with methanol and methane.”

Höegh’s Aurora-class vessels, all of which are to sail under the Norwegian flag, are described as being “the largest and most environmentally friendly PCTC ever built.” What is more, they are reportedly the first vessels of their type to receive an ammonia-ready and methanol-ready notation from Oslo-headquartered classification society DNV.

As informed, the 9,100 CEU units are anticipated to be able to slash carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per car transported by 58%, compared to the current industry standard.

The first two Aurora-class car carriers, christened Höegh Aurora and Höegh Borealis, were added to their owner’s roster in August and October 2024. The third vessel, which was named Höegh Australis, was delivered from the China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) Haimen Shipyard in January this year.

The fourth unit, Höegh Sunlight, joined the company’s fleet that same month, thus wrapping up the handovers of one-third of the multi-fuel fleet.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles