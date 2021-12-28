Höegh LNG charters FSRU to Compass’ Brazilian LNG terminal

December 28, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Bermuda-based Höegh LNG Holdings has completed and signed all documentation for a 10-year FSRU charter with Terminal de Regaseificação de GNL de São Paulo S.A. (TSRP).

This concludes the agreements for the binding Heads-of-Agreement unveiled in the interim results for the quarter ended 30 September 2021.

TSRP is a subsidiary of Compass Gás & Energia, a Cosan Group company, that through its distribution company, Comgás, is Brazil’s largest gas distributor.

In August this year, Compass started the construction of the regasification terminal.

TRSP will be located at the Port of Santos, with a licensed nominal regasification capacity of 14 million cbm/day, storage of 173,000 cbm, and an approximate investment of R$700 million.

The Höegh Gannet is assigned to the charter and operations are expected to start in late 2022 or early 2023. The FSRU was built by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in 2018.

Höegh LNG owns and operates floating LNG import terminals; floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and LNG carriers.