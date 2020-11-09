Høglund, HB Hunte unveil tank concept for LPG, CO2 transportation

November 9, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Norway-based maritime solutions provider Høglund Marine Solutions has, in collaboration with Germany’s HB Hunte Engineering, developed a tank concept for LPG and CO2 transportation, based on existing technology.

As informed, the new system more than doubles current vessel cargo capacity to transport liquefied CO2, representing a vital step forward in the development of maritime transport solutions for the expanding carbon capture and storage (CCS) market, which will require maritime CO2 transport to scale up rapidly.

Specifically, Høglund and HB Hunte’s transportation solution uses a bilobe tank with a capacity of 8000 cbm, drawing on cargo handling system (CHS) and tank designs that they have previously proven in LNG, LPG and other sectors. The development of this solution came following a proof of concept request from gas technology experts.

Image Courtesy: Høglund Marine Solutions

According to the two companies, the solution is readily available for use in existing tanker designs. It more than doubles the transportation capacity of liquid CO2 over current vessel capacity without the size, weight and stability concerns that would have come from a higher capacity “monolobe” design. It can be quickly adapted for LPG, giving extra flexibility to a vessel that uses them.

The tank configuration has a direct and positive impact on the use of different alternative material and reasonable fabrication processes while complying with IGC Code and conventional rule. This allows the production of a solution which is substantially lower cost and risk than conventional very large diameter cylindrical type offering the same capacity, the duo added.

Currently, the maximum capacity for transporting liquefied CO2 is approximately 3600 cbm, or roughly 1770 tonnes in dedicated CO2 tankers. However, as CCS chains develop, maritime transportation capacity needs to increase significantly, requiring innovation in tank design and cargo handling systems.

“With the global economy facing more pressure to reduce its carbon emissions, we must develop the technology for a viable CCS chain, and new ways of solving the complex challenges that come with upscaling CO2 transportation,” David Gunaseelan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Høglund, said, adding that the solution demonstrates the cross-sector thinking needed to reduce atmospheric carbon levels in as many ways as possible.

“CCS is a core technology area in realising the important goal of a net-zero economy. With new lines of finance emerging that support decarbonisation, we must develop the technology to achieve it at pace and scale,” Wolfgang Franzelius, Director Sales & Business Development at HB Hunte, commented.

“We are happy to team up with Høglund to support the development of safe and economical sea transport of captured carbon to a point where it cannot harm our planet.”