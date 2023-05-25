Høglund to modernize Color Line’s cruise ship

May 25, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian automation specialist Høglund Marine Solutions has been contracted to undertake integrated automation system (IAS) retrofit onboard Color Line’s cruise ship Color Fantasy.

Color Line

The contract includes Høglund’s Alarm & Monitoring System, Automation & Control System, Power Management System (PMS), and Ship Performance Monitor (SPM). The retrofit should enhance the operational efficiency and safety of the vessel.

“Our advanced automation solutions will significantly improve the functionality of Color Fantasy, enabling it to operate more efficiently and safely. We look forward to working closely with the owner Color Line Marine to ensure the successful completion of this project,” said Oscar Jørgensen, Høglund Sales Manager.

“The IAS retrofit is an essential part of the ship’s maintenance and modernization program. Høglund’s advanced automation solutions will enable Color Fantasy to operate more efficiently and safely, reducing downtime and increasing reliability,” the firm highlighted.

Color Fantasy is the third Color Line’s vessel undergoing an IAS retrofit from Høglund.

According to the shipowner, the vessel is, together with its sister ship Color Magic, the world’s largest cruise ship with car deck. With a passenger capacity of 2,800 and a crew of 250, the vessel offers a wide range of amenities.

The work is scheduled to take place in January 2024.

The retrofit is expected to take 17 days to complete, during which time the vessel will be dry-docked. The work will be carried out by a team of experienced engineers and technicians from Høglund.

In September last year, Høglund signed contracts with Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) and Babcock LGE to supply integrated automation, cargo and fuel gas control systems (CCS and FGCS) for six very large ethane carrier (VLEC) newbuilds.