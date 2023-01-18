Howden teams up with Foreship to bolster vessel efficiency

January 18, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Howden, a Glasgow-based provider of air and gas handling products, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with naval architecture and marine engineering firm Foreship.

The cooperation agreement focuses on incorporating Howden’s HV-TURBO compressors in Air Lubrication Systems (ALS), suitable for all types of vessels, to streamline the shipbuilding design process and increase fuel efficiency.

The ALS technology can save up to 8% on fuel consumption and reduce carbon emissions, supporting ship owners and operators in meeting their carbon-saving targets stipulated by the CII and EEXI regulations. The partnership aims to improve the overall efficiency of vessels and reduce CO2 emissions by 50% by 2050.

“Howden and Foreship have worked closely together since 2015, when we supplied and installed turbo compressors for the first Air Lubrication System. Since then, together we have installed several ALS systems with Howden’s KA5 and KA10 turbo compressors on cruise vessels,” Massimo Bizzi, Chief Operating Officer at Howden, said.

“We are excited to build on our extensive experience in ALS technology and formalise our relationship to integrate the renowned quality, reliability and efficiency of Howden compression systems. Together, we offer the expertise, standardisation and scale-manufacturing that the marine industry needs,” Jan-Erik Rasanen, Chief Technology Officer at Foreship, added.

Howden recently announced its target to be carbon Net Zero by 2035 through the purchase of renewable energy and carbon free energy; efficiency gains from energy conservation measures; and renewable energy projects at its manufacturing facilities. The largest impact the business will have on global sustainability will be through its partnership with customers to supply equipment that will make a major impact on their carbon emissions and sustainability.