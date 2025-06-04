Elomatic
Back to overview
Home Energy Efficiency & Innovation Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, Elomatic team up to advance maritime industry’s green and digital transformation

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, Elomatic team up to advance maritime industry’s green and digital transformation

Collaboration
June 4, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese shipbuilder Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, and Finland-based consulting and engineering company Elomatic have signed a framework agreement for business collaboration.

Courtesy of Elomatic

The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony at an international maritime event in Oslo on June 4, 2025.

As informed, the two companies intend to co-develop and deploy advanced solutions aimed at improving vessel energy efficiency, utilizing alternative fuels, and accelerating the industry’s digital transformation.

Initial areas of collaboration include air lubrication systems, modular fuel supply systems for ammonia, and digital scanning with data analytics. These technologies are designed to be applicable across all vessel types in order to comprehensively support the industry as it navigates the transition towards decarbonization and digitalization.

As part of the agreement, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s Mitsubishi Air Lubrication System (MALS) will be integrated into selected vessels to reduce hull resistance and fuel consumption.

The MAmmoSS modular fuel supply system will support the adoption of ammonia as a marine fuel, enhancing safety and system flexibility, as per Elomatic.

With regards to enhanced digitalization, Elomatic’s Aura APM platform will bring practical asset performance management and data analytics into everyday ship operations. The company’s Reality Capture Solutions (RCS) will provide high-accuracy digital scans and 3D ship models. These models support planning, maintenance, and modification work by giving teams a reliable and up-to-date view of the vessel’s structure.

“The signing of this agreement is a significant milestone that will strengthen our international presence, and contribute to the further development of the maritime industry through engineering,” Shin Ueda, President of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, commented.

“Collaboration with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is an important step forward in driving innovation in the field of maritime engineering. Leveraging the strengths of both companies, we will provide value-added solutions for our customers,” Rami Hirsimäki, Senior Vice President, Marine at Elomatic, said.

The collaboration has been described as “a natural evolution” of the companies’ mutual focus on technical leadership and customer-driven innovation. The technologies covered by the agreement are already being positioned for introduction to both companies’ existing customer bases. The partnership will continue to identify and prioritize areas of joint development, contributing to a decarbonized maritime industry.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles