Hudong hires TMC to deliver compressors for MOL’s LNG carriers

October 20, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Chinese company Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has selected TMC Compressors (TMC) to deliver the complete marine compressed air system to six liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers the shipbuilder is constructing for Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

Under the agreement, TMC will supply multiple control and service air compressors and air driers to each of the six LNG carriers. In addition, the company will provide feed air compressors to the nitrogen system on board the 174,000 cbm vessels.

“It is a vessel type we are highly familiar with, and we will deliver an energy-efficient system that the vessel crew can easily maintain themselves if and when required,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

TMC’s screw compressors are energy-efficient and oil-lubricated. They are designed and manufactured for continuous operation in high ambient temperatures.

The equipment will be manufactured in the Nordic region and then shipped to China. Upon delivery of the vessel to MOL, CNOOC Gas & Power will charter the ships.

“Our technology is designed solely for marine and offshore use. Simply because we believe this technology approach provides more robust equipment performance compared to products that have been marinized for offshore use,” Tanum added.

Earlier on, the Chinese company ordered tank design for four new LNG carriers from French LNG containment specialist GTT.