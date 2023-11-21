Construction starts on CMA CGM’s new dual-fuel 23,000 TEU boxship

November 21, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong Zhonghua has started the construction of the first out of four new deal-fuel 23,000 TEU containerships for French shipping giant CMA CGM.

Hudong-Zhonghua

As informed, the steel-cutting ceremony was held at Changxing shipyard on November 17. The vessel has a total length of 399 meters, a molded width of 61.3 meters, a molded depth of 33.5 meters, and a design draft of 14.5 meters.

This type of ship can carry 220,000 tons of cargo, load 23,872TEU containers at a time. The containership incorporates a number of energy efficiency measures, including WinGD’s dual-fuel engines and GTT’s 18,600-cbm fuel tank. Finnish technology group Wärtsilä will supply the LNG fuel gas supply (FGSS) systems for the boxship quartet.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago CMA CGM opts for Wärtsilä’s FGSS systems for 23K TEU boxship quartet Posted: 2 months ago

Wärtsilä’s full scope of supply includes the system engineering, a dedicated material package, the boil-off gas compressor (BOGC) skid delivery, as well as the supervision, commissioning, and testing of the FGS systems.

The French liner major ordered nine 23,000 TEU ULCVs powered by LNG as part of its 2050 objective of attaining carbon neutrality.

Hudong-Zhonghua and its unit Jiangnan are building in total nine LNG-powered sister vessels for the French firm.