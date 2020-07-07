HydraWell and Exedra in well abandonment alliance
Norway-based well integrity specialist HydraWell has teamed up with fellow compatriot Exedra.
The two companies will join forces with aim to bring new solution for the well abandonment and side-tracking markets.
Initial focus will lie on the Norwegian market.
The emphasis will be on novel methods of abandonment to access cost reductions while reducing the overall risk of leaks.
The solution will also be available globally through HydraWell’s existing service network.
The alliance sees HydraWell bring its knowledge of downhole operations to the design of deployment equipment and operational methodology.
The company will also be the delivery contractor delivering this service alongside its existing suite of capabilities.
Meanwhile, Exedra has developed a method for testing barrier integrity by releasing a dose of pressurised tracer gas (Helium) beneath a barrier once installed and cured, and then monitoring for traces of this element above the barrier.
Reportedly, the method is flexible, fast and gives an unambiguous result, enabling operators to select flexible, cost effective, safe solutions.
Piloting and testing will take place in the Ullrigg test facility at NORCE supported by Equinor and another operator.
Tormod Fossdal, discipline lead for P&A in Equinor, said:
“This technology has the potential for us, and other operators, to select more cost-effective plugging solutions, while at the same time reducing the risk of leaks from permanently plugged wells.’’
Tom Leeson, HydraWell chief commercial officer said:
“As the industry continues to seek a wider range of cost-saving solutions, we are confident that this new option will prove to be an attractive proposition both in Norway and in other international markets.”
