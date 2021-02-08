Hyundai Mipo delivers Knutsen’s medium-sized LNG tanker

February 8, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), has delivered its first medium-sized LNG carrier, to Norway’s Knutsen.

Courtesy of Knutsen Group

The vessel, named Ravenna Knutsen, measures 180 meters in length, and 28.4 meters in width.

The tanker can transport about 13,000 tons of LNG and is scheduled to provide LNG supply service mainly in the Mediterranean area from the third quarter of 2021, HMD said in its statement.

The carrier is fitted with three 10,100-cbm bi-lobe cargo tanks featuring low alloy 9 per cent Ni steel.

The vessel can meet more stringent international maritime regulations and significantly enhance operational efficiency through the high-efficiency Win GD dual-fuel engine.

The LNG carrier market has been traditionally focused on large-scale vessels with a capacity of 160,000 cubic meters or over, but a growing demand for LNG as an environmentally-friendly fuel and the expanding LNG bunkering infrastructure worldwide are combining to spur the rapid growth of the small-scale LNG tanker segment.

Increasing LNG transportation in Europe and Southeast Asia boosts demand for small- and medium-sized LNG carriers that can access small islands.

According to Clarksons Research, average annual orders for small- and medium-sized LNG carriers is expected to generate a sustained upswing to 20 ships over five years from 2021.