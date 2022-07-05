Hyundai Mipo Dockyard wins new LPG carrier order

July 5, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), part of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), has received a contract for the construction of one liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier.

Illustration. LPG carrier built by Hyundai Mipo. Courtesy of HMD

The order has a value of KRW 182.1 billion (about $140 million), HMD said in a stock exchange filing on 1 July 2022.

As informed, the ship will be built for an undisclosed shipowner in Oceania and will have a capacity of 40,000 cubic meters.

It is planned to be delivered by the end of March 2025, according to HMD.

KSOE has so far this year won orders for the construction of 124 vessels worth $14.4 billion, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: