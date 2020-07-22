Hyundai Mipo secures orders for petrochemical carrier quartet
- Vessels
Shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), part of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., has received orders for the construction of four petrochemical carriers.
On July 21, HMD said it inked a KRW 86.8 billion (around $72.6 million) deal with an undisclosed Asian shipowner for two petrochemical tankers. The contract also includes two options.
The ships are expected to be delivered by 30 September 2021, HMD said in a stock exchange filing.
The 50,000-ton ships will feature a length of 183 metres and a width of 32.2 metres. The construction is expected to start in November 2020, Yonhap News Agency reported.
What is more, HMD announced on Monday, 20 July, a contract worth KRW 85.9 billion ($71.9 million) for two petrochemical product tankers.
Signed with an unnamed European shipowner, the contract also includes options.
The units are slated for delivery by 30 November 2021, according to a stock exchange filing issued by HMD. They will have identical dimensions as the abovementioned ships.
Korea Shipbuilding has so far this year secured orders to construct a total of 22 petrochemical carriers.
