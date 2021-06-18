Back to overview Home Clean fuel In focus: Industries, governments start walking the energy transition walk Premium In focus: Industries, governments start walking the energy transition walk Business developments & projects June 18, 2021, by Adrijana Buljan The ‘transition’ part of the energy transition is starting to show a more defined shape, and what the world’s path towards being net-zero one day entails, as concrete plans and initiatives increasingly emerge across the energy and transportation sectors.Judging by our headlines this week, in the years to come we will see a lot of offshore oil and gas assets (both existing and those yet to be commissioned) being powered by electricity produced from renewable energy sources, while the use of alternative fuels increases across the transportation sector, most notably in the shipping realm.The UK and Norway are shaping up to be leaders in electrifying oil and gas assets, with a push in that direction being made from both the governmental chairs and industry’s planning desks. Premium content You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Would you like to read on? Do not miss out on any premium content and get your subscription now! Log in Yes, I want premium content Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Go to the shop View post tag: Energy Transition View post tag: In focus Share this article