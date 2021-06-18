In focus: Industries, governments start walking the energy transition walk

The ‘transition’ part of the energy transition is starting to show a more defined shape, and what the world’s path towards being net-zero one day entails, as concrete plans and initiatives increasingly emerge across the energy and transportation sectors.

Judging by our headlines this week, in the years to come we will see a lot of offshore oil and gas assets (both existing and those yet to be commissioned) being powered by electricity produced from renewable energy sources, while the use of alternative fuels increases across the transportation sector, most notably in the shipping realm.

The UK and Norway are shaping up to be leaders in electrifying oil and gas assets, with a push in that direction being made from both the governmental chairs and industry’s planning desks.