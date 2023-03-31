Illustration; Source: Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA)
Back to overview
Home Green marine In focus: Net-zero future needs a jigsaw of solutions, with CCS acting as linchpin
Premium

In focus: Net-zero future needs a jigsaw of solutions, with CCS acting as linchpin

March 31, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Achieving a net-zero future is a challenging task for all countries around the globe. The problematic pieces of the energy transition jigsaw need to shrink as renewable energy sources and green solutions continue to be explored, expanded and nurtured through new investments.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 12,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 2 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 2 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Start your free trial
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 12,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading

Yearly subscription

€ 125/ year

Save 16%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Illustration; Source: Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA)
Illustration; Source: Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA)