India: ONGC taps L&T for pipeline replacement project

January 28, 2022, by Nermina Kulovic

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a contract from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for operations off of India’s west coast.

As informed by L&T on Friday, the contract is for the seventh development phase of ONGC’s Pipeline Replacement Projects (PRP-VII). It involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of about 350 km subsea pipelines and related offshore works spread out across India’s west coast offshore fields of ONGC.

This contract was awarded following an international competitive bidding process and L&T classifies it as a “large contract”, meaning it is worth between ₹2,500 crores and ₹5,000 crores or between about $333 million and $668 million.

Organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTHE offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago L&T gets offshore platform job from ONGC Posted: about 1 year ago

In related news, L&T about a year ago secured a contract from ONGC for a new living quarter & revamp at ‘NQ Complex’ (NLRNC-RT2) project offshore India. The contract involved engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of a new living quarter platform and a bridge to the existing ‘NQO Complex’.