Indian Register of Shipping and MPUVNL pen MOU on certification of solar boats

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (MPUVNL), a private limited state government company incorporated in India, have signed an MOU for classification and certification of solar-electric boats.

The Mou is expected to provide the requisite fillip in the promotion of the Government of India’s vision of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, an umbrella concept for the Modi government’s plans for India to play a larger role in the world economy, and for it to become more efficient, competitive and resilient. The initiative aimed to strengthen the use of renewables with the overall aim to promote sustainability.

Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd is a corporation established by the Government of Madhya Pradesh as the nodal agency for implementing various programs and policies of the Government of India as well as state governments in the renewable energy sector.

The Scope of the MOU covers technical review of the specifications, inspection during construction and certification of material, components, and equipment.

IRS will also provide other technical services including review of documents as well as training to MPUVNL personnel.

Chairman of MPUVNL Shri. Giriraj Dandotiya said: “The partnership will benefit us immensely drawing from subject matter expertise of IRS, our trustworthy partners, in successful completion of all planned project.”

“We are pleased to partner with MPUVNL with an aim to provide high quality technical services to enhance the use of renewable energy. We sincerely thank and appreciate the efforts of Chairman – MPUVNL, Shri. Giriraj Dandotiya who was instrumental in this collaboration from conceptualisation to finalisation of the MOU. We also thankfully acknowledge contributions from all senior officials at MPUVNL,” Shri. Vijay Arora, Managing Director of IRS, said.

Managing Director of MPUVNL, Shri. Karamveer Sharma, IAS, said: “Through this MOU we will be able to achieve the desired solar potential using the services of a highly reputed technical body such as IRS.”

India is pressing ahead with its sustainability strategy in the maritime space.

In May, India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) vowed to provide 30% financial support for the promotion of green shipping.

By providing financial incentives, the ministry aims to encourage shipping companies to adopt greener technologies and reduce their carbon footprint.

Furthermore, under the Green Tug Transition Programme, four major ports, namely Jawaharlal Nehru Port, VO Chidambaranar Port, Paradip Port, and Deendayal Port, Kandla, will procure two green tugs each. The Green Tug Transition Programme is part of India’s strategy to become a green hub for green shipbuilding.

The programme will start with green hybrid tugs which will be powered by green hybrid propulsion systems and subsequently adopt non-fossil fuel solutions like methanol, ammonia and hydrogen.

The target has been set for the initial green tugs to start working in all major ports by 2025. At least, 50% of all the tugs are likely to be converted into green tugs by 2030, helping the country considerably reduce emissions as it moves towards achieving sustainable development.