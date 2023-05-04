INERATEC and Zenith plan new e-fuels plant in port of Amsterdam

May 4, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

German e-fuels supplier INERATEC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zenith Energy Terminals to build a power-to-liquid (PtL) plant in the port of Amsterdam.

Courtesy of INERATEC

As disclosed, the planned facility will produce up to 35,000 tonnes of e-fuels per year from locally generated and imported green hydrogen and up to 100,000 tonnes per year of CO2 which will be captured from the Dutch industry and used as a key feedstock for the INERATEC process.

The company pointed out that the sustainable e-fuels to be produced in Amsterdam will contribute to the Dutch goal of achieving a circular economy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

INERATEC plans to produce and refine e-fuels including sustainable kerosene, clean diesel and CO2-neutral gasoline, delivered directly to offtakers active in shipping, aviation and road transportation as early as 2027.

The parties said they selected the port of Amsterdam as the preferred site for the PtL plant given its excellent location and access to key infrastructure.

“This project is another step towards achieving our shared goal of creating a more sustainable future,” said Philipp Engelkamp, CCO of INERATEC. “The combination of our competences will enable us to produce e-fuels on a large scale and make a significant contribution to reducing CO2 emissions. Not only at the production site but worldwide.”

Jeff Armstrong, CEO at Zenith Energy Terminals, added: “We are delighted to be working with INERATEC, providing them with a springboard for their e-fuels production. Zenith Energy’s Amsterdam Terminal is a perfect partner and we are pleased to offer INERATEC access to experienced energy handling operations, strong supply chains and key logistics.”

“Port of Amsterdam is very pleased with the plans presented by Zenith Energy Terminals and INERATEC,” commented Koen Overtoom, CEO of Port of Amsterdam. “This development aligns closely with our strategic ambitions and underlines the strong competitive position of the port of Amsterdam as a sustainable fuels hub. Zenith and INERATEC are in the vanguard of development and we are keen to support such initiatives.”