Infranode supports Yilport Oslo’s green transition

May 20, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Nordic infrastructure fund Infranode has decided to invest in Yilport Oslo, a subsidiary of Yilport Holding, supporting Oslo Port’s effort to become the first fossil-free port in the world.

As informed, Infranode signed an agreement to acquire a co-ownership stake from the owner Yilport Holding, while other financial details are not disclosed.

As stated by Erik Botnevik, Country Lead Norway at Infranode, this is the company’s fourth investment in Norway and first within the transport sector.

“We are very pleased to extend our partnership with Yilport and complete our second container port investment, alongside the investment we have made in the municipality of Gävle, Sweden, “Joel Löfroth, Investment Manager at Infranode pointed out.

“It … aligns with our strategy to make responsible investments in Nordic infrastructure to the benefit of our investors and simultaneously take an active part of the transformation to a more sustainable port industry.”

Yilport Holding currently holds a concession of operating the port until 2035 with a possibility to prolong for another 10 years.

The container port is Norway’s largest, serving 80 percent of the Oslo region and over half of the total population in the country. It has been described as a frontrunner in the transition to increased sustainability.

A substantial part of the operations is electrified, and the aim is to support the transformation to make the port the first fossil free port in the world.

The port has seen a substantial increase in volumes since 2015 and now handles 250 000 TEU.

Processes at Yilport Oslo are digitalized and automated and the port is dedicated to reducing climate emissions as part of Yilport’s global sustainability vision.

Last year, Infranode made an investment of up to kr. 1 billion (circa €134 million) for new infrastructure facilities at the Danish port of Esbjerg which will be used for the offshore wind industry.

The investment covers port facilities for storage, preassembly and manufacturing of components for offshore wind turbines.